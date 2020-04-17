Signs of Strength: ABC's James Longman's feel-good news stories

More
A South Sudanese refugee gives a lesson on living with uncertainty, a 99-year-old Army vet raises money for health care workers and a 106-yr-old woman is discharged from the hospital free of COVID-19.
5:05 | 04/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Signs of Strength: ABC's James Longman's feel-good news stories

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:05","description":"A South Sudanese refugee gives a lesson on living with uncertainty, a 99-year-old Army vet raises money for health care workers and a 106-yr-old woman is discharged from the hospital free of COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70196617","title":"Signs of Strength: ABC's James Longman's feel-good news stories","url":"/US/video/signs-strength-abcs-james-longmans-feel-good-news-70196617"}