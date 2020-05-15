-
Now Playing: Signs of strength during COVID-19 pandemic
-
Now Playing: Fired Parkland cop gets his job back with back pay, seniority
-
Now Playing: Deer goes for a jog alongside Missouri runners
-
Now Playing: This restaurant owner loses money daily, but raised over $100,000 for those in need
-
Now Playing: Trump tours Pennsylvania business without face mask
-
Now Playing: Botched Venezuela coup fallout
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Kroger and Walmart hiring
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: May 14, 2020
-
Now Playing: Feeding children left hungry by COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Wildfire forces mandatory evacuations in Florida
-
Now Playing: 911 call connected to unarmed jogger slaying released
-
Now Playing: Service members sing message of support to those on front lines
-
Now Playing: Chair of Senate Intelligence Committee steps down
-
Now Playing: Over 36 million file for unemployment within 8 weeks
-
Now Playing: Top health official warns of 'darkest winter' in US history
-
Now Playing: New York City's open streets policy could become permanent
-
Now Playing: Latest coronavirus developments we’re watching
-
Now Playing: How California is progressing during pandemic
-
Now Playing: The essential worker going to unusual lengths during pandemic