Silver Fire in California spreads to 1,000 acres, prompts evacuations

Parts of Inyo and Mono counties were evacuated Sunday.

March 31, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live