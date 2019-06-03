Transcript for How sisters allegedly killed elderly dad in 'perfect murder,' covered it up for years

The sheriff told us what happened inside this home was the perfect murder need to elicit those sisters would have gotten away with killing their father if they just would have stayed quiet. Home. That is Robert Katz and Mickey's reaction to learning four years ago on March 6 of 2015 his neighbor Anthony Thomas at least debt was not from natural causes. Supposedly the I heard people say they just went downhill really fast that it. Hagee you could've fooled me saying is something like that with him. Pinellas County sheriff Bob all teary says Lynda Roberts and Mary Beth Thomas silly fooled everyone too both are now charged with first degree murder. Ed didn't look sold they suffocated him. And tied his hands behind his back and stuffed a red in his throat there's a horrible wait and hope they rot in hell. The sheriff tells us Thomas Shelley was ill had dementia cancer and heart problems. There were no signs of foul play so they never investigated his debt as a crime explained to him that they had euthanized or crawl. It wasn't until a few months ago the sheriff says Mary Beth met a man at a bar. Introduced him to Linda. After relationship the sheriff says Linda was acting quote audit finally confessing the grim deep details of that crime to her new lover. How could two Q so who do you dance yeah I mean. It's sad very sad and feel bad for the fee only. The sheriff Telesis crime wasn't committed for financial reasons they sold the home for a 120000. Dollars and then had to split all of that between all of the siblings were Pinellas County tonight Michael was gay ABC action news.

