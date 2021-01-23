Ski and snowboard season in a pandemic

ABC News' Devin Dwyer reports on how the winter sports industry is keeping slopes open and lifts running as COVID-19 threatens the survival of many ski towns.
5:00 | 01/23/21

Transcript for Ski and snowboard season in a pandemic

