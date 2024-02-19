Small community in Minnesota mourns death of 3 first responders

Two police officers and one firefighter were shot and killed after responding to an alleged domestic violence call where a man was holding a woman and children hostage in Burnsville, Minnesota.

February 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live