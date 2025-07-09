How a small group is making a big difference to Texans affected by deadly floods

ABC News shines a light on a small ministry answering the call for help as Texans grapple with the aftermath of deadly floods.

July 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live