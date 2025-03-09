Small plane crashes and goes up in flames in Pennsylvania

ABC's Alex Stone shares the latest updates on the crash near Lancaster Airport in Pennsylvania.

March 9, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live