Smoke billows from Zogg Fire

More
Time-lapse footage captures smoke billowing across the ranges in California.
0:59 | 09/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Smoke billows from Zogg Fire
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"Time-lapse footage captures smoke billowing across the ranges in California. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73290726","title":"Smoke billows from Zogg Fire","url":"/US/video/smoke-billows-zogg-fire-73290726"}