Snow covers west Texas

More
A photographer captured aerial footage of snow-covered Texas between Big Spring and Midland.
0:44 | 01/02/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snow covers west Texas
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"A photographer captured aerial footage of snow-covered Texas between Big Spring and Midland.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75017064","title":"Snow covers west Texas","url":"/US/video/snow-covers-west-texas-75017064"}