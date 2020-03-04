Snow hitting Midwest, severe weather in Texas

More
Seven states from Minnesota to Kansas are under ice and snow alerts Friday morning.
0:37 | 04/03/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snow hitting Midwest, severe weather in Texas
A mix of snow sleet and freezing rain is moving into the western Great Lakes today and there's plenty of rain from Wisconsin to Missouri. There's also rainy in the northeast from New York City to Boston with cooler temperatures but its drive from Philadelphia to Washington DC. Looking at today's high temperatures to carry into the weekend only 45 in Boston 56 degrees in Detroit but warming up. Miami 83 cool in the Rockies. But 71 degrees in Southern California today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:37","description":"Seven states from Minnesota to Kansas are under ice and snow alerts Friday morning.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69960209","title":"Snow hitting Midwest, severe weather in Texas","url":"/US/video/snow-hitting-midwest-severe-weather-texas-69960209"}