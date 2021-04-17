Snowboarding event goes back to nature

More
ABC News’ Kaylee Hartung looks at the new downhill freestyle snowboarding event “The Natural Selection Tour,” which is captivating viewers by taking on the natural elements.
4:08 | 04/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Snowboarding event goes back to nature

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:08","description":"ABC News’ Kaylee Hartung looks at the new downhill freestyle snowboarding event “The Natural Selection Tour,” which is captivating viewers by taking on the natural elements.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77128802","title":"Snowboarding event goes back to nature","url":"/US/video/snowboarding-event-back-nature-77128802"}