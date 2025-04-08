Soccer coach charged with murder of 13-year-old boy: DA

Oscar Omar Hernandez was reported missing by his family on March 30 after he "failed to return home from visiting an acquaintance in Lancaster," Los Angeles police said.

April 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live