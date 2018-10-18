Transcript for Soccer dad alleges racial profiling in confrontation with field marshal

It was during a sloppy game being played here Davis park that led to allegations of racial profiling. The alleged incident did not happen on the field it happened off the field. It's funny how every but portions of the incident were recorded on soulful. General Jones some comparisons. You constantly hears on the referee is always right. When he was confronted by field Marshal in a golf and human well I'm called police that she told him to leave the park. And then Cole saint Johns county deputies. I apparent. Up control and even live eight in. Where the deputy derive Jones told the deputy the same story. This. This is what the field Marshal told the deputy. Maria moralis Walters was a witness Tuesday incident. But he was just like pretty much telling her like leave me alone I'm leaving you know describing a stop. That wasn't enough for her Gary. The field Marshal acted appropriately and without malice to destroy of the welfare of the children she is charged with protecting. Unfortunately an incomplete narrative of this incident was posted and sensationalized. Creating a wholly inaccurate and irresponsible version with little relation to what actually happened that day. Was it perception or was he really racially profile. Jones is convinced of the latter he became emotional when asked about his thirteen girls. He's biracial. What Aziz will more. White a black. Still much can a mayoral first coast news on your side.

