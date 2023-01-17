Social media posts believed to belong to Idaho suspect reveal who he was as a teen

In posts from 2009 to 2012, Bryan Kohberger allegedly details his struggles with mental health and suicidal ideations.

January 17, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live