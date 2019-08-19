Transcript for Social media rivalry leads 9-year-old girl's death

Our troops around me. Parents. Listen to this voice you hear no hint. I mean give me just in its. This is the voice of Brandon Knight and a voice silenced by senseless it's a voice we won't hear anymore because of a gang shoot export. According to police this man's anger. Over a wraps. Bloomberg me as though aren't. There earned and. Bennett's grandmother he's devastated. Wednesday night police found brand denying it dead in sight her family's apartment struck by a bullet. Not bad for whore. Before that fatal shot. At its. Investigators say tightly Simmons a rapper was arguing outside Bennett's with a rifle rapper who dissed him. In his song. Beattie says several gang members were present in that shots were eventually fired into Bennett's home. And address police believe wasn't the intended torque she was. Sitting there now. She does it Simmons has turned himself in and now faces a capital murder charge meaning prosecutors. Can't seek the death penalty. And police say more could be arrested loose pain. And since this little voice can no longer speak for herself. Bennett's grandmother will have to it she has a message for her community. It's kind of fat. Then you know they motivate. Men do who. Two she was removed them alive. For my life.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.