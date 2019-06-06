Transcript for Ex-soldier charged with placing bomb at veterans hospital

A US army veteran is in custody in Florida charged with planting an explosive device at a VA hospital. Authorities say six year old that mark Edward Allen plays the device at a hospital near Tampa last Wednesday. Later his wife called police in drove another bomb Allen is accused of making to a friend's house but devices were just able to Allen is being held without bail. He faces up to ten years in prison.

