Transcript for Soldier killed in Afghanistan remembered as 'hero'

The remains of a decorated green beret were being returned overnight for a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base. Sergeant major James ardor of Texas was killed in Afghanistan Saturday. The Taliban is claiming responsibility for the attack the forty year old will be awarded posthumously with the purple heart. And the bronze star medal Colorado authorities say a hiker was killed in a lightning strike Sunday the 36 year old was on a mountain trail near boulder. When police say he was hit directly with lightning along his upper body. The sheriff's office says the current traveled from him to his wife was also injured but is recovering. Just two weeks ago eight other hikers in Colorado were injured during a lightning strike.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.