-
Now Playing: Judge to decide if Jeffrey Epstein gets bail pre-trial
-
Now Playing: 6 people rescued after raft tumbles over waterfall
-
Now Playing: Investigation grows in death of beloved civil rights activist
-
Now Playing: Blackout leaves New Yorkers in the dark
-
Now Playing: Trump faces backlash after tweets deemed racist
-
Now Playing: Pelosi responds to 'xenophobic' Trump tweets
-
Now Playing: Barry dumps more rain as flood worries continue
-
Now Playing: 40 rescues from rip currents in Panama City Beach
-
Now Playing: Lightning kills man, injures woman in Colorado
-
Now Playing: Soldier killed in Afghanistan remembered as 'hero'
-
Now Playing: How these Native American women found the strength to heal through running
-
Now Playing: Jeffrey Epstein due in court today
-
Now Playing: US Open ballperson tryouts
-
Now Playing: Mother bear scares off man who gets too close to cubs
-
Now Playing: Family makes life better for their young son and more children
-
Now Playing: Amazon Prime Day just hours away
-
Now Playing: Police hunt for killer of Sadie Roberts-Joseph
-
Now Playing: Packed raft sucked into waterfall in Pennsylvania
-
Now Playing: Many immigrants afraid to leave their homes
-
Now Playing: Substation fire caused blackout in midtown Manhattan