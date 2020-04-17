Soldiers wear face masks to mitigate spread of coronavirus while holding funeral

While Arlington National Cemetery is closed to the public, the families with loved ones buried there can visit in groups of less than 10 people.
5:34 | 04/17/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Soldiers wear face masks to mitigate spread of coronavirus while holding funeral
And and the art. Hope. Entering. The warriors and he's telling her own story. I encourage you to rebuild it. Keep our brother's body. Out. Let your heart and effort thinking about them reason. Humble man. Looking another. W remote. It a I. I. I a.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

