Son of Jan. 6 defendant reacts to Trump's pardon of his father

Jackson Reffitt tells ABC News Live about the reaction from his family following President Donald Trump's pardons and commutations of the Jan. 6 rioters, which included his father.

January 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live