Transcript for ‘Soul of a Nation’: Black faith and abortion

I'm black I'm a woman. Outlook guide go to church and I believe in abortion. Do you think abortion should be illegal I think abortion should be next seen. The pro life argument is so you're making a choice for this child as well and I do agree with that. But typically when I'm having this conversation. And having the conversation with the movement and now with the and orange. At what point did you. Stake out a feeling in your mind about abortion and whether it's right. Should be even allowed. After my second with. After your second actually sent you did have a second I did. It was about three days later that accident this is. I sat on the floor and I wept. At that point is when the doors started to really work on else tired of being a sub Parker should house higher sales of Christian and not act like one. So when you say you're pro life from when it took pro life I realized that from my own previous background. Racial injustice and really kind of working through that. That I couldn't just be pro life and it also had to be pro black I had to be for the advancement. But my community and in order to ensure. That for generations to come that we still exists. I believe. They've got empowers me and allow me to be able to stand firm and walk to when my hate Gil high. To be able to help a woman whose decisions you meet somebody always in the missed them. So if you have an issue with where god has placed need to be able to fight for people who. That's something you've got to take up and do my ancestors who jumped off the side of the ship and today babies on. Where. Today Cunningham. I will never agree that abortion is America. Can send. My journey isn't field. One thing I have no complexities in the is that reproductive rights are part of its tests. I am pro life don't get me while I am pro life. But we have gotten so caught. And many times in dogma. In our religion in our rituals that we've forgotten to meet the needs of the community to be sir you can talk about. Being pro life and not address the disparities that happened and committed to. I think it's important for people to know that what around fighting for women's right that I believe I'm the guy who can. Through. Hate Communists and thus the race. That's where god is Walken with me if we want. That woman to see that life for being a life. Then we have to create an environment. From where she can do so and it can derive because right now she's in an environment Washington's press. And that's why she's fighting for her life.

