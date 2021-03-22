Transcript for ‘Soul of a Nation’: Joy in the midst of pain

This was unprecedented time in you know and highlights we've never seen anything like this I literally double Canada and now when I look back. You think. I'm not not have been here with us. Polls in New York. Perform at this comedy club off turn and I came back home about a week and a half two weeks later I couldn't bring. How little. They're just trying to literally segment. And out over the what boxes we can't have a moment. Because he's gone and I'm scared of members. Sanctions against. I'm. That's that's the thing that got me where here on earth or short amount of times which adamantly. Corona in early march as rat OG corralled at Mike Tyson in his prime corona I think laughter and joy. Is the one thing. That everybody understands it sounds funny or someone you choose to fund. And it's the language that everybody speaks. I was so used to being on the road. And when you're hit with. You know to stay at home. People needed to fund we still feel connect Jena woke up that morning and decided to. Log onto my IG first it was like 200 people next it was the 2000 people. Day three when I played like this nine hour marathon said. Related 80000 people in. I ended up looking that's just aren't as those in chestnut blight in this Wednesday for. Which was like. A message tied to claims 1000 people just isn't in this would have never imagined that. Turned on music in place. When for so many games together advertising that. The deal of the day when the world's. Good music that resonate with the touches sold. That didn't not everybody. And laughter. We'll get you through the trash. And I think that's what comedy is so imports. Our society has I got whatever Michael. To see what we are now one year later on you know it's it's just been important to provide like. Just a source of inspiration for people to keep going.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.