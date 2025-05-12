'It sounded like a bomb went off': NJ home leveled by massive explosion

The cause of the blast remains under investigation by the police department, Washington Township fire investigators, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and the New Jersey Fire Marshal's Office.

May 12, 2025

