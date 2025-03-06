South Carolina man on death row chooses death by firing squad

For Brad Sigmon, sentenced to death for killing his ex-girlfriend’s parents, South Carolina's Supreme Court has cleared the way for the first execution by firing squad in the U.S. in nearly 15 years.

March 6, 2025

