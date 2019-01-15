South Georgia farmer Bill Brim on the government shutdown

More
Brim says he supports Trump and shutting down the government to get a border wall, but wants the stalemate to end.
6:35 | 01/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for South Georgia farmer Bill Brim on the government shutdown

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60394844,"title":"South Georgia farmer Bill Brim on the government shutdown","duration":"6:35","description":"Brim says he supports Trump and shutting down the government to get a border wall, but wants the stalemate to end.","url":"/US/video/south-georgia-farmer-bill-brim-government-shutdown-60394844","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.