Transcript for Spa prostitution investigation

This is Angela rosier at WPBF here in West Palm Beach were earlier Monday afternoon eight Palm Beach County circuit judge granted a defense motion to suppress surveillance videos recorded at the orchestra a today's spot in Jupiter. The ruling comes after a different judge last week. Block the use of surveillance video in New England Patriots owner Robert craft's case. Defense attorneys for the small owner this bond manager and two other employees argued the state did not follow the devastation requirements they said prosecutors did not do enough to protect customers. We're getting legitimate services at the spa. The state says they made a good faith effort to minimize and all the evidence was lawfully obtained prosecutors are expected to appeal. You watch it ABC lives.

