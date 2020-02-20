Special needs dog enjoys playing in Minnesota snow

More
A little bit of snow can't slow down Pani, an adorable rescue dog who uses a custom canine wheelchair.
0:19 | 02/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Special needs dog enjoys playing in Minnesota snow
And and I and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:19","description":"A little bit of snow can't slow down Pani, an adorable rescue dog who uses a custom canine wheelchair.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69112010","title":"Special needs dog enjoys playing in Minnesota snow","url":"/US/video/special-dog-enjoys-playing-minnesota-snow-69112010"}