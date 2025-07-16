Special election primary in Arizona is latest clash in Democrats' generational fight

ABC News' political director Averi Harper breaks down the race in Arizona that's putting a spotlight on the divide in the Democratic Party.

July 16, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live