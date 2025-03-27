Special needs league set to play ball in a big way

There are almost a thousand Challenger Baseball programs around the world that provide adaptive Little League baseball to kids, and the largest is in Syracuse, New York.

March 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live