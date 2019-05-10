Special prosecutor remains after concerns of possible conflict of interest

More
Chicago judge rules to keep Dan Webb as the special prosecutor investigating the decision by Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx to drop charges against actor Jussie Smollett.
1:22 | 10/05/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Special prosecutor remains after concerns of possible conflict of interest

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:22","description":"Chicago judge rules to keep Dan Webb as the special prosecutor investigating the decision by Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx to drop charges against actor Jussie Smollett. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66075940","title":"Special prosecutor remains after concerns of possible conflict of interest","url":"/US/video/special-prosecutor-remains-concerns-conflict-interest-66075940"}