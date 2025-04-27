Speedboat goes flying during competition on Arizona's Lake Havasu

A speedboat flipped and went airborne during a competition Saturday on Lake Havasu in Arizona. The two racers onboard were said to be a little banged up but otherwise OK.

April 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live