Transcript for Spring-like weather from Denver to NYC, snow West

Let us take a look now at your Tuesday morning whether. Most of the whether action is in the northern half of the country blizzard and high wind warnings are in effect from Washington. And or again to Montana. Up to two feet of snow are possible in the mountains and light rain and snow are expected from the Dakotas. Into the Great Lakes snow show words showers that is snow showers are also possible in western new York and New England. Checking today's high temperatures low forties for Boston and New York a balmy 75 degrees in Dallas eighty in Miami and Phoenix and 56 invent.

