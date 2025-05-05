Sr. litigation consultant on the future of Diddy’s trial and jury selection

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with senior litigation consultant Dr. Eric Rudich on what makes for a fair jury selection for the racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs.

May 5, 2025

