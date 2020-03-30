Zoo celebrates orangutan's 2nd birthday

More
Cerah received presents and decorations amid the national "closed but still caring" campaign.
3:00 | 03/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Zoo celebrates orangutan's 2nd birthday
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Cerah received presents and decorations amid the national \"closed but still caring\" campaign.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69875646","title":"Zoo celebrates orangutan's 2nd birthday","url":"/US/video/staff-denver-zoo-celebrate-2nd-birthday-sumatran-orangutan-69875646"}