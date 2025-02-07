State attorney generals to sue Elon Musk's DOGE over access to US government systems

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford discusses the lawsuit state attorney generals are filing over concerns about DOGE's access to U.S. government systems.

February 7, 2025

