State of emergency declared as New Jersey wildfire explodes to 11,500 acres

The Jones Road Wildfire is currently under 30% containment.

April 23, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live