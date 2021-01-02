Transcript for State of emergency in New Jersey

And in New Jersey they are also getting pummeled by the storms some Russian of the governor there has declared a state of emergency ABC's Stephanie Ramos is in Paramus New Jersey. With more on that hi Stephanie. Hey they're Diane that's right there is a state of emergency here. In New Jersey right now we are standing in is salt dome you can see the salt. A behind me about 7000 tons of it crews have been out all night. Dumping some of that salt on the roads getting ready for the storm agencies of the plows or a plow. A truck right here he's waiting for those strokes to come in and now now it's the officials there are warning this storm could be. Serious they're expecting about two feet of snow across a state of New Jersey and a walk a little bit and show you some of the Senate's falling right now. Authorities are also concerned that there could be significant it. Power outages right now there are only about a hundred power outages across a state of New Jersey but officials. Have some advice for folks make sure you keep your cell phones charged and also. If you are Alan about C away from downed wires if you see any during and after the store. Officials say they expect heavy snow coastal flooding high winds and blizzard like conditions across a state of New Jersey. With this Milf already expected to be. Two to three inches per hour. Diane. Right Stephanie Ramos forests in Paramus New Jersey thanks Deb stay warm.

