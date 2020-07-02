Transcript for State to end holiday honoring Confederate generals

Lawmakers and Virginia have voted to eliminate a holiday celebrating confederate generals. The holiday created more that created more than 100 years ago honor generals Robert. Several cities in the state previously stopped observing it. For the first time the federal government has given the green light to self driving delivery robots the startup company narrow has received an exemption for up to 5000. Of these low speed vehicles called the art to. The company will soon begin wrote testing them the goal is to release them first and Houston and eventually use public rose to deliver products like Roche trees to consumers.

