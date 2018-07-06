Transcript for State trooper pulls over retired police officer who delivered him

New Jersey state troopers stop somebody for a minor violation. And then he discovered he shared a very special connection with the driver. After trooper Michael Patterson pulled over Matthew Bailey found out they were both from Piscataway after Bailey said he was a retired Piscataway police officer. Well they figured out the 27 years ago. Barely was the same officer who helped Patterson's mom give birth to him when she went into labor at homes could make to the hospital. The two will be reunited again at a news conference this afternoon a by the way he did not get his ticket. That's a good thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.