At least 8 states enforcing abortion bans following Supreme Court ruling

Texas abortion provider and co-chair of the committee to protect health care’s reproductive freedom taskforce, Dr. Bhavik Kumar, talks about the Texas abortion law set to take effect in 30 days.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live