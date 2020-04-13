Transcript for All but 8 states have issued a stay-at-home order to combat COVID-19

Well as a today all but a handful of states have issued stay at home orders in an effort to keep people safe during this pandemic governors in states originally against the order like Georgia and Florida have now. Joined after the increase of Kobe in cases there. But eight states including Arkansas remain without stay at home orders the governor of Arkansas is a Hutchinson is joining us now in governor I know. Your state right now has over 12100 cases. At least 25 deaths that you stand by your decision to not issue a stay at home or why. But never seen Arkansas take a threat more seriously than we takeover bid nineteen. And so our response has been and quick we declared an emergency. On the first day they case it was reported in Arkansas we close our schools our bars our restaurants. Our state park lodges are close to our hotel lodging and are closed to recreational travels travelers and so the list goes on. That we have a targeted a response that's proven effective in Arkansas. But we don't want to put another 100000 people out of work unless there's some benefit from closing any particular business. And I know you know Arkansas borders Louisiana which has one of the highest coated cases in the country does that concern you at all especially in cities like Little Rock that have higher density issues. That's right it does and we have both say in Tennessee in the Memphis area as well as and Louisiana. Higher. Percent of cases in new cases. Then we see an Arkansas and so we're trying to make sure that we don't have those kind of travelers are coming in we're taking those kind of targeted measures. All right governor is a Hudgens and we certainly hope you and you are fellow parkinson's. Stay safe we appreciate your time this morning. Thank you.

