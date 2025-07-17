Stealthy squirrel steals chicken snack from stroller at EPCOT

"Good for you, bud," one impressed onlooker could be heard saying as the crafty critter made its getaway.

July 17, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live