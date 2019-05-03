Stephon Clark protests result in more than 80 arrests

More than 80 people were arrested during a protest in Sacramento on Monday night in the wake of the decision to not charge the officers who shot and killed Stephon Clark.
0:31 | 03/05/19

Transcript for Stephon Clark protests result in more than 80 arrests
Police in California arrested more than eighty people overnight amid protests over the shooting of stuff on Clark. Demonstrators marched through east Sacramento demanding officers who killed Clark beats heart. After nearly three hours of protesting police arrested everyone who refuse to leave police shot and killed Clark last year after he was suspected of vandalizing cars. Only weekend prosecutors said the officers wouldn't be charged because it appeared Clark was holding a gun while evading police. At item turned out to be a self.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

