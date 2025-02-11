Steve Bannon pleads guilty in border wall fraud case

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky reports on Steve Bannon, the confidant of President Donald Trump who pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding New Yorkers who donated to "We Build the Wall," an online fundraiser.

February 11, 2025

