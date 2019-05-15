Sticky situation: Truck carrying 41,000 pounds of honey overturns on highway

An overturned semi-truck caused what the Indiana State Police are calling a "sticky situation" Wednesday when it spilled 20 tons of honey on Interstate 80/94.
1:02 | 05/15/19

