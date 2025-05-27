Stocks rally as Trump delays EU tariffs

In a post to Truth Social on Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that he agreed to an extension on the 50% tariffs on the European Union. ABC News' Alexis Christoforous has the latest.v

May 27, 2025

