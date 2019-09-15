Stolen truck with woman's ashes returned to owner

Some 500 friends and loved ones of Nicolle Butler gathered last weekend for a funeral to remember the 27-year-old first grade teacher who died in a motorcycle accident.
0:39 | 09/15/19

