ABC news live trees and stop the hate a call for unity. Here now juju Chang there. Hello everyone I want to thank you all for joining us in this remarkable gathering I'm GG Chang I am a co anchor of ABC news. Nightline ends. I have the honor serving as your moderator today and this event is hosted by the committee of a 16100. Is as you may know the nonpartisan leadership organization. Other prominent Chinese Americans across business and government academia and the arts and of course they were kind enough to light a Korean American and so we're starting with solidarity right there are discussion today senators on the recent rise in anti Asian hate and violence. As close calls for unity and racial solidarity. In the wake of the mass shooting spree Asian deems bonds in Atlanta. Along with the well documented surge of attacks against Asian Americans and to the islanders across the country and for the past year with more than 21 million Asian Americans visiting islanders name in the eyes restaurants in them living in the United States the message today should be loud and clear than our community is not alone in its fight against prejudice and sneak go to the ends that together. We will run. United in that same spirit and in that initially. Together leaders from 100 MD eighty L and the NAACP. As well as the US senate and the House of Representatives it's quite a gathering we're gonna share concerns and experiences and perhaps even lay out. Oh road map. The future and how we moved forward together. So let's start and perhaps we can end by collectively calling for change with some brief introductions will try to dive right in afterwards I'm joining us tonight is Jonathan Greenblatt he's the CEO and national director of the anti defamation Leach. East center on extremism has a remarkable work and a group of thought leader and tracking which. He groups Jerry mom is chairman elect to see 100 former governor the state of Washington he served as US ambassador to China as we may now she dared Johnson is president and CEO of the NAACP. And has been on the forefront of the conversation. Racial age in the years since George worries that the honorable Alex Padilla is a US senator from the great state of California and I can say about having grown up in Silicon Valley which he's -- now after Pamela Harris vacated her seat in a YH senator Padilla also distinguished -- the first Latino secretary of state in California and finally honorable grace Meng congresswoman from the great Borough of queens and I consider that as a decades long new Yorker the first and only Asian American in new York and I wonder how many first and only is there are represented on the council nine cash but I master lock let me begin we knew and how you set the stage for us with a simple question which watched how do we get here means connecting dots for us if you will. From the pandemic and the xenophobia that was directed and sons and weaponized against the -- Shiite community. And then the dramatic increases and we began to see in he crime. This issue has really been. In existence for quite some time. I mean is the manifestation. Has been long in the making and actually going over a hundred years from the Chinese exclusion act of the 1880s. To be alien land laws and a prohibited Asians. Primarily Asians from only Blanton in the United States many of these laws were not repealed until the 1950s. Asian exclusion act which kept Chinese. Coming to the United States was not repeal until the middle of World War II let's really. Exacerbated the situation especially for Asian Americans and Chinese Americans. Is the tone and the rhetoric coming from the top. Government officials in Washington DC when you call it good come flu virus that China virus Wuhan virus in a mocking way. And certainly China needs to be held. To account for the lack of transparency and revealing to the world the cold window virus -- nineteen. But that does not excuse government leaders from mocking. People of Asian ancestry and especially Chinese ancestry I can. Tons lose. I can they. Good thing when you add to that. The various initiatives coming from the administration the trump administration. Really portraying all Chinese Americans. And people of Chinese ancestry has spice. As being loyal to Beijing and not being true Americans. Even remotely and even companies founded by US citizens of Chinese ancestry. Are very notable American companies that everything somehow is suspect. Filters down. And so then people wanted to cast blame this is something that America has been dealing with and and is then has laid bare with that the killing of George flowing. And that's why all of us civil rights organizations. To join together to stamp out constantly. Vigilant against racism and discrimination and scapegoating because it's a disease that have allowed to spread. Affects everybody. Absolutely congresswoman Mattingly bring you and you introduce the current hate crimes acts. When I did a story featuring new U Slade for me racist voice mails that you received. During. The past year and overview issue will of what you saw. Playing out in DC and and why you think racial solidarity is such an important. Part of the solution moving forward. You know last year when the Asian American community was warning against using treasonous incumbents who and he's terrorists. We put up a resolution that condemns bigotry towards Asian Americans. That was passed on congress. And this wasn't resolution that was always supported by Asian American. Video and double AC GU more amongst the interest groups and the entire entry very early on stood publicly its Asian American community and I mean he racism towards anyone including age marriage and Asa I'm salt and we control on for the solidarity. Ally showed. In those senate on legislation that would. Of course means it would provide aid resources for a community organizations. We have seen so many of our local groups literally on the Frontline. Of dealing with healthy numbers that you are community it would provide dedicated personnel. The Department of Justice or we want a more unified. Centralized. This. Also to provide. Easier will be used for victims who report these incidents. On and multiple languages me be on why. Does that figure out we just so it's easier we always tell people just go record it so lot easier said and time and it's not only is easy for you would have recorded people might not feel comfortable walking into a police reason that they never bend you judge people might have a language obstacles unless something that might not who. Who's popular. That we are not on our way out of this problem this is a problem that it is are complicated and on and the solution will not be straightforward. Even if we word of charge and prosecute every single attack. Would hate cried it's not solving problems on the. It was very comprehensive thank you congresswoman let me you shouldn't use senator Padilla I know grace sounds of the difficulties in the immigrant community. On it not only might there be linguistic barriers there may be each. Undocumented status reasons why. People don't want you report crimes such the immigrant communities something that our community an owner who nice community shares and I'd be curious what you're seeing each. In the senate on the no heat act for example it is a broader look ash. Trying to me tallying and recording Sunnis hate crimes should more accessible and and what. Perhaps you're seen. Not just in DC but even in the state uber present which has such a vibrant and large API. I. What they could you do and they didn't practice all analysts and prisoners it is because it is important and cavity and the conversation. You. The question bring reminded to partner and true number one. It would gonna try to over the education. Or even mental health that represented among just. About and by Michigan powerful and cheaply enough. Addressing these issues leave congress. You know a lot of it is often better in Portland data and with facts but these an incident. Happened it's important that we heard people report them two authority. As if he can handed trend here collective. And ending up and speak out they give people. The license to be able to. Come forward into the Mary Mimi but could mean to report there their crime within the reading at a time has represented Obama spent envision on the way to work. Whether it is a little linguistic or the cold cruel barrier that is very real particularly in. Diverted. Communities and you're right for these companies and god created even legal immigrants. People who are here legally or risk. You know if something goes wrong. I don't want to undermine my eventual opportunity to become a citizen and so maybe obvious that the home. That is probably not helpful these purple clinic and rooting out. The issues and conserve your time. What's happening in the canal was being received. Didn't think that it you know this is something that. May be. Apparently Philip securities kidney would mean that you get to the post. For something as fundamental as you know acknowledging everybody civil rights. Into the activity to be able to lived pretty fear of crime. He's Al hunt noble. It'll work into the two see you look. What when need to do to get all of our colleagues on both democratic and Republican comfortable with the fundamental. About statement that the resolutions. And the legislation we're putting forward. Understand poor and her dad and last but not least. You know that ridiculous good opportunity. And responsibility we have that federal officials. Under this new administration. Basically a very different the iron administration. To have conversations with the people like attorney general are now let alone. BI director Reagan say how can bring. The power and recently that the federal government to bear to prioritize and address he crimes. Loot our white supremacy in all the quorum to all the places. It's. We have a lot of work to do is begin the dialogue like this in leader elected in otherwise standing up and beaten up together. Mom could history hold the key to how America can move forward united against racism as stop the hate among call for unity continues. This ABC news live special presentation of stop the hate call for unity continues. With juju Chang. The call came into Atlanta police. About another shooting at a similar business a 24 hour spa. We are aware that there aren't a lot of lower oil. Girl girl who go. While police were trying to help people who were dying at that location. Witnesses were calling them about another shooting at another 24 hour spot directly across the street. He did everything you know or even at all. I want to bring in Derek Johnson and care I just read your statement released after the mass shooting in and alana and you referenced domestic extremism and the need for solidarity. But the NAACP has been engaged in and historic struggle against systemic racism and discrimination what lessons do you think and what inspiration. Eating a Shiite community can draw from your lessons. Anna and why is the best way forward in dealing with some of these extremists groups that that you reference. Thank you juju and paying me what hunger. Only to compete this decision on reaching out last year I have this state it deal Trimble's what you need for. Who doesn't do not three and we do you want there will be no one day. And what you would exemplify last year response and Cole it is simply reaching mass appeal relationship. Don't you piano trio of what you need to treat and this moment we are experts call what we have. Witnessed over the last worn year was the book cool it. The White House we use wouldn't Bolden. A since so why it's produced all. That has paralyzed much of what we doing term honesty. There has been able individuals who can come out there are resistant to march in Charlotte field. Who created. Terrorists who go to synagogue. Or. Oh hopes of the Latino community in Texas or. Still so encouraged by they are wrong minutes to go to the US capitol. It committed treason. And what we must do it's a global community in the United States is stance there. The cast is so there we have in this country. Is going to do shortly if we don't shrewd. And Pennsauken has really edited twelve in recent weeks. Isn't always some resolution and who would abuse all in tongues are black rooted very dark birds and it when it com. To address the white supremacist dogma B Harry Reid bracken. No matter what our backgrounds are way. Country of origin where what region out of this country we can't rob. We want as he denied and that is the number one massive relationship route mushy. And not a seller boom concept of the ad system we oppose it and are can be second group. And the freedom of what you need to free it is always important. Because this means the law we must stand up in 1960. Boating race. I'm a religious act for an estimate that since Apollo in awe so was covered jurisdictions in San Francisco calls a longstanding being excluded from Asian America's. In San Francisco will be able to lead consistently and in New York. Get off so. Good backdrop. Came to China rescinded devastation. In New Orleans. We must stand together when we see that a tax or. A social contract we call. Where one administration. It pretty clear pathway for communities who really become cool citizens as there RD contributing. We have the NAACP it was an I would follow the law suit also was Smart pigs at a California and we six lead role back unremitting dense social contract. Collison was African Americans Oval Office in Leeds avenue happened nations. Additional social contract. We must lost that aren't the contract. Oh cause it will allow it to be recreate a one community we can be assured it would be two story. Its call. Finally. Note Jonathan roadshow we we show this week companies currencies see why. Because we both recognized her clear. The pats administration. Has done to our environment our city our personal say. I was asking me how that two minute and Jewish American. And now as Edgerrin isn't Latino Americans. We must stand united all cross our communities to insure. At your wise who produced extremist activity is no longer accept it. And we stand united Britain's. Reminds me of Bartlett the king's quote that if there's injustice anywhere it's a threat to justice everywhere well center and John let me turn you quickly and as create American absent. And that the Jewish American my intersection around me coming in handy today he should I know that the eighty Al has been active forefront. Leading the battle against racism and xenophobia and hate we touched on the importance of math checks eight tallying these attacks why isn't so vital. Tune tracks hate groups and their action news and understand the full scope and the impact. Seekers pollute -- take you so much for the carnage ducks are appreciated and I embrace the fact that again your interest national identity come together I think it's a reflection of the fact that America has an interest actual country are starters. No we describe eighty Ozzie oldest SA organization in the world we were founded after Jewish man was lynched in 1913. When he ADR was founded what that what the doctors wrote in the charter almost like come into paso. Wrote that the person radio would be quote stop the defamation of Jewish people can secure justice should bear treatment to all. Today when we stand in solidarity with shrank. They're a guy Brothers sisters not only because for a multiracial Jewish community. As you've pointed out you June. But because an attack. At a Chinese American. Is an attack. On me as a Jewish American. We are all in this together we have been tracking. Anti Semitic sentiment United States and the 1960s. We've auditing hate incidents since the 1970s. Since longer than the FBI. Our center at extremism literally has been tracking and fighting extremists since the 1930s. When we dealt with a Nazi sympathizers in this country or kkk in the eighties and today it's you are not. There is nothing partisan. Pushing for the dignity and equality of every American and no one should be harassed. Their homes vandalized. Their loved ones you know assaulted. Because of how they look. Where they're from our or how they write it is inexcusable in America. And here's when he's when we want and so look is with humility and unfortunately. A lot of bruises ourselves. You know scars. What we saw this. Started to happen early last year juju like in January. 8 yards and even early warning system. Started to seem to hate. I restarted the White House and it's wrapped. And I remember great streets young humans are congressman may you all as we started to come all armed early last year. Unfortunately it's gotten worse. And Bentley and groups like committee 100. Or Asian Americans advancing justice. Are so many other important commuters organizations. And leaders what congress eliminated government law. Senate idea and others are stereo insane enough honestly isn't privileged remedial Cheryl we've learned. Trying to push back on this hate. Severely in squarely imported back. This sewer where walks. Coming up next voter suppression and the work toward more inclusion at the ballot box and as stop the hate -- call for unity continues. This ABC news live special presentation of stop the hate and call for unity continues. With juju Chang. There were Mimi alarming issues with how the election was hand they're now two photos defining this pivotal moment one with the white Republican and signing the law. And another with a lone black woman getting arrested for trying to get in the room. State representative park cannon is a Democrat and she was put in jail. After she refused to stop knocking on the governor's door. I want you column on durst not on the 95 voting rights act in many ways voting rights are at the center of the conversation. And it occurs to mean that. I am well familiar with. The NAACP. Sister organization all of that Asian American legal defense on you were they doing for decades on getting access to ballots and getting bilingual ballots and getting people registered. But it seems to me as former secretary of state a great state of California that you. Had a lot to do with the transparency in in the elections there and and what are your thoughts are on how this is IP. An area where this coalition. Might be able to see you worked together. Let's start winning. Recognizing. Voter suppression. Then. You rooted. In white supremacy. Whether the exclusion. From about half of the founding of the nation. All the way through the Jim Crow era and that it has been there every day when I'm out of California where you made any election integrity but. Max and Mike acted to develop a salute he civic participation. I think voter participation. And then you have to Aaron dappled debris we hear that they have IU and Georgia Tech and let the California has the play book what we can use you. You know multiple Bob offer multiple opportunities and secure way to read between the who. Traditional voter registration automatic voter registration came here registrations so artificial deadline could become appear to participation. Who would have cast your ballot whether voting by mail in person voting. In person early voting taking all the obstacles away while maintaining the integrity of the election. Dangling above and beyond recognizing the diversity of our population diversity of our electorate that the federal voting rights act does call orders fictions. Proper material about an otherwise. In languages it is certain concentration or fresh apple logo. Eligible voters prefer a language other than English and that there are what they at all back this year alone tried to be an inclusive democracy. Or that. At your local activist attitude. Now just a matter of political will expand across the country would. We've done in that Californians. Are certainly hope he used Maya a platform and now the united seat and her. To advance could and the National League. And it yet thank you for your time I know we're gonna Catholic eco but I wanna continue this conversation with everyone else. I'm Jerry taught me about Georgia certainly during this last senate runoff where the American boat actually played a role we sigh Andrew Yang campaigning down there. You heard it. The Asian American community is the fastest growing non white community in Georgia but also the entire country so would be no exaggeration to say that. Asian Americans are now the swing vote in swing states like Georgia. It looked almost like an Israeli parliamentary you know not kiss the little coalitions are being built to go bash how does what is. Happening in Georgia now moving forward and the restrictions each how how does that. Sort of played out in your mind when it comes to. Voter mobilization. Well this is Max is joy to their forty mercy to. Our mr. election laws Jason. No problem. You're not I didn't try to. It is unfortunate but it's a reality how you'd accidents issues. Should not have the luxury. Trying to peak their problems voters have a responsible and pick at my age and that's only CNN ran out in Georgia and Texans into Michigan. The legislator seeking to pass bloating blossoms principal. Purpose though her being future elections. If the governor these what was she will do it in the holes signature campaign. And this is an exhausting exercise. Utility. Something that we must fight it is not sad who used government. Who maligned communities. To suppress Bo. And it's Lucia in Maine to make caste system. Particular what you wanted to target breeze marketing agent who really well when we seen. Them since an attack. Ward seemed blessed once by the president. Which opened the door to go along with city in now all of the items Jewish community. Sat. Coming up the politics of hate and undoing the damage spread on social media. At a stop to Hayden and call for unity continues in. A history of violence inflamed by prejudice and empowered by government. And across America demonstrations. Fierce and proud that as Asians almost a 170. Years later. Still proving that they too are American. Unfortunately all this heat is on the ground is rooted in the but do not believe you belong yeah. Gary. You know. Counsel crane Americans the you can't AA. You know AJ and didn't it Betsy a organizations reached out to me. And said how can we be part of this conversation and and my answer is. Question. CU. And what does seem 100 and the ND a dealer and embracing unity oh these are large national organization is how can partner went some of these smaller grassroots are musicians. We community organizations. And clearly the Asian American community suffers from the fact that we have. So many different cultures and languages and ends. You know political. Outlooks that it's very difficult. You hazard galvanizing moment and I wonder. Your thoughts on aren't on what we each. As an Asian American community around should be looking. Lou we are. In a galvanizing moment and we need to take advantage of this to come together not just within the Asian American and Pacific islander community as you indicated with all our different languages and subcultures and an F. About recognize that we are all under attack. And we need to encourage all the different organizations throughout America. To rally and two. To contact their elected officials their local police departments are prosecutors and demand action. And do publicized. Not just the build applications scapegoating against Asian Americans and Chinese Americans. But all groups. NN end to educating. The general public on the contributions. All groups have made to the United States and that's why. C 100 is so proud to stand with that NAACP. That it. An anti defamation league and so many other civil rights organizations all across the country. Because as both of our speakers indicated and as you have indicated just an injustice and bigotry against one is injustice and bigotry and racism against all except for the native Americans indigenous people were all foreigners we need to celebrate the contributions of all these different. Ethnic groups all through the centuries. That are here in America and and we need to tell our source. You know whether it's Chinese who built the railroad and completed a transcontinental railroad one room when it was stuck outside the mountains of California and they hadn't turned a Chinese laborers with expertise and gunpowder explosives. And with great human cost. You finish that railroad. Two you know Tuskegee airmen I mean why isn't. That during World War II you had. African Americans. Serving in segregated units. Defending him giving their lives for this country. Japanese Americans whose parents and repentant and elders were in income barbed wire incarceration camps. Did. You're the United States and yet they'd formed the most decorated unit in US military history native Americans who came. And from really impoverished segregated terrible conditions on Indian reservations. On the list goes on why were they. Why were they fighting for a country that was treating them so terrible. Because they believed in the essential goodness. Of America and had holes for a better future. And that's what we need to all our organizations need to focus on telling the story. Of the contributions though the diversity. Of America. John and then I'd be curious anomaly based on all of your expertise. Around builds over the decades. What do you think are in respective tools to fight hate Aaron that you wanted to questions and our chat boxes. You know does social media pressured. Forms to prohibit. The propagation any how messaging. And fighting that kind of misinformation. Out there are. You disagree question and I'm glad I was asked I think this is a reason why we're still in business and he is our problems is sol in order to solve this problem. I think we can't figure there's only one way to do we neutral polish society approach. Like because it relates first to individuals I mean we all need to seek out when we see eight. And bring them back straight and intolerance is draw. And so that means like. Not just when I as a Jewish person seeing. When eyes Jewish person seat. Anti API races. Are obligated to seek out right my moral code obligates and so. Ian Osce enter not a by senator interject asking whether it's on someone's you know in there on their face on wall. Oracle water cooler. Or you know in. Really after the Thanksgiving dinner or in the class have been school I think we can all be to have the courage in the shrank. She got when it out that the individual. Right. I'm curious John Bennett you know there have been studies that look at when you clay or poor or publicize. The Tyson in incidence times. In results in copycat. I mean this is part of the challenge we have is when something how. Happens how do we contextualize it for a really rather than just elevating and so wears a do Beatles have a role you're 100 media. We need to tell these stories. Contextualize. And appropriately so we don't lower by that Margie set encourage copycats that's not an easy thing to do. Sunday at the individual responsibility. At the media level there's a way to tell these stories responsibly. I will say. It's not just broadcast media as you were alluding to social media's responsibility Daryn an Irish were handed him try to hold people accountable as baseball live pro life today in fighting hate and indeed based book as a place where it happens probably we need. Social media companies have been forced their terms eggs literally blocked the biggest. Take fringe if you will and reported back on the fringe the last and I'll just say is. Policy makers also have a role so it in individuals and business. Policy makers have a role as well I think the best antidote. To intolerance is education. So it starts with a educating people in positions of authority or law courts and exist they understand what he brush and can deal actively. We also be to inoculate our children. On the virus. I hate. Just ahead. Howard has. Only takes on the model minority myth we just come from and what fuels these stereotypes. When Saddam they hate me a call for unity continues. This ABC news live special presentation of stock behaved and call for unity continues. With juju Chang. My grandmother and her nine children all came here the day the war ended in Vietnam and it is speak any English and they all came here for a better life and really wanted to TU. Be a part of the fabric of our country and add to it. And a big part of that list to just keep your head down and except being a second class citizen in your own country. Chris don't bring you Indiana on on this idea of a gathering of Asian Americans you've been so eloquent about how people see an Asian American Jason Mason your partner Olivea among told me that she tells her mother who was. Vietnam war refugee. Scott used to being she didn't like second class citizen I wonder if you can speak for a moment on his idea in visibility of Asian Americans that you're from queens where there's so many hardworking immigrant recent immigrant Asian Americans from all over the continent and sub continent of Asia and how in many ways a model minority mention one of the questions and our human age. Contributes. Shoot this. And rendering invisible foes in our community who are struggling or who don't fit this sort it. Crazy rich Asians false stereotype. And why is that damaging because often people how. Really fully understand there. Such true look I was born and raised in Queens New York which is a very diverse. Eat them but I am not I'm sure many other Asian Americans in New York City. Had grown up accustomed to racial slurs. I was being said whether it's making fun of our days. Our food being made fun of how well English being told constantly go back to wherever. It arises Asians are Peterson and his co. Or are seen as foreigners and outsiders. I want how and says about education. Evidence. Is that yeah. Aren't left. Sudanese model minority. Stereo types. Seen in eastern is quite Georgia. As he is seen increases in taxes I was quite a better trying in the past years in bulk of those counties are folds in. Harassed me in Texas. And what he had seen his bat are Asian American community is often viewed as visible. Why do again raised the importance of polish solidarity. Because them both of those races in Georgia. And in Texas. Asian American community was relatively small. Or rowing boats mob they want is for example the black community in Georgia girl held Asian American community. And taught them and work. They certainly were one of the most diverse battleground states but that diversity is only opportunity. If we don't do the work to harness it. We were able to bring together a Latino population is voting present increased by 72% over 2016. For Asian American Pacific islanders it was a 91% increase for African Americans it was a 20% increase. Going down to visit a church program were black churches worked with Korean churches. They created a curry and get out boat program souls the always by EUS. Yeah. During. He's Abrams governor elections Stacy is looking tripled Asian American turnout. We can't show. Our allies we can't just talk about the racism is Earl our community we have to address the racism that me exists within our own communities. And that is probably the most challenging issues that I have these days. Talking to you needy. Maybe talking to make yeah and I had some conversations. Because I shall there are some headlines from various day he's. I said Wendy is why don't mention their rates when the attacker is black but I know you always include your race headlined multiple times nobody. And so. What does it. Through any fingers at each other as. I don't know what does it congressperson as an Asian American and not allow I am not allow any great fingers. At another community it is not constructive and it's not always based on facts. At a 1000% I will double down on everything that the congresswoman just said it speaks to you would Jonathan was. Referring to earlier about contextualizing. These were and I have a real fear about a viral quality summer them let me bring you in on this conversation ally ship that was so great we. Old enough to have how heard. Be uprising in in LA after the Rodney King verdict. And I was sentenced CU you know Korean shops in New York. With an African American correspondent and a Korean American producer you could imagine the conversations that we. And I have covered. Asian American community groups and African American need groups. Building bridges between our communities for decades. Only to see so many of Eads. Her feelings that grace is referring to you on rear their ugly heads and so Derek and wonder. On your thoughts on this especially in light of the fact that you know it's so easy to Ali instant beans. You know Trevor. Read our current or future you know didn't miss it. Listen our calls residual flooding. It. Lawrence when there's a peninsula and east Lula. And on that peninsula is about a third after her. Third you can needs. And there weren't well why. In the peninsula who feel left out are route. Turkey Normandy. We Charlotte and ACP or a sour. And when the first really steamy air group Warner car who. You concede that community. Organizing. Allied ship in reality in this democracy. Is starving put equity. We're starving prior to two. With starving for fairness. Wells and trying to is wide grin yeah I regret we must join together and so that we can all truly been defeated. Well aware of problems this nation has all we cannot allow. In terror or insure. Can't let it distract those from don't remain the nest they can raise as some minutes lasted this country a year. Race and social construct. It is based all. Which will be allowed to be cool where Jews who was I consider why. Who became politically. Necessary to do to become an insurgent GA GR. Irish will not consider right into it became necessary. Absolutely but the boot to become. Asian community and sent to Cisco will. When it knew he had an Asian community while. Energy community is made of many communities now one to. It is the Japanese community to create community to give it needs to be rich and his roots. It is all arts. And so as I used that example is well let's. We must continue to strive so large issue we have when it does doesn't Orton and not allow the scarcity mentality. Plus why this teacher I want ship is is critical to make democracy work. Coming up. From Haiti she unity. Signs of positive change and when to stop the hate call for unity continues. In. This ABC news live special presentation of stop the hate and call for unity continues. With juju Chang. Historically there has been tensions between the African American to edit our communities. We didn't see George Bush. Galvanized the two communities in a way that I'd ever seen before this I'm hoping that the momentum carries over to these cases. Ambassador look at cited trying to get in hiring and lets you speak your piece but also. How do you each come may be come up with some closing thoughts an an emphasizing. Action. Points and also perhaps glimmers of hope in all of us so our Gary enemy image you. Dismissal of the model minority Hughes in many ways used to try to. Dividing. Ethnic groups. News that exacerbate. Some of the racial. Bigotry and end and stereotypes within the Asian American community support other ethnic groups that if forced somehow also successful why can't others like us. And that causes division and that's why it's so gratifying to see. Not only. The ally ship. Many other civil rights groups and people of color from let next communities and African American communities and civil rights organizations. Like the eighty. Rallying to our. Grievances and to the violence against us in the discrimination against APIs and Chinese Americans and that's why I'm. We as Asian Americans need to be mindful. But we have not made it. As all these recent events from words. Two government policies. The violence against the API community who have demonstrated. That we have not arrived. I'm not. Freedom. Equality is a constant struggle requires. Constant vigilance which means we need to always be mindful of the history. Against of discrimination and racism within this country and bigotry. Starting you know from the days of the founding of our country. We're just getting flooded with questions on and it didn't take you optional again ask you to shop summarize guys with with closing on clunkers now. Polarization in DC how that might impact steps moving forward what he sees you children in the API community. Especially when they're about to head back to school in Tokyo say is wrong. Isn't just about Chinese Americans are royals are punch. And I know that's a Jewish Americans and we based that same chart. It is wrong to hold Chinese Americans accountable. To China why it's wrong to use energy commissioner and an Israel. We are all Americans in this together and Amal minority myth we get it sue. We all need to be recognized on our marriage for what we accomplished. We all need to realize by locking arms are so much she longer this threat white supremacy is Derek has outlined it is insidious. His real offensive threats at all costs so again I think with gratitude humility we will keep pushing. Pressing depending or a guy Brothers sisters and pushing for a like the more perfect union army. Derek the actor Daniel Dae Kim said you know he was encouraged by the fact that when he took to the streets. To protest or ELN and against George fluids can arrange he somewhere Asian Americans out on the streets than he had ever seen. And that goes with perhaps the young Asian Americans you are. On finding their voices in this current call for racial solidarity. Bats a list of seventy but it's that you. As you close out. A. We're added an inflection or. The reason why we've seen such a rise into this role she gives all of our it's at right now. Yes in what does that mean me how well I'd be ladies. Ian RO you who stands out there. Well we witnessed mass. Look like America. Who through the streets tomorrow to no value proposition. That might collapse matter not the only a matter within teal we'd sure. That this group. The American last matter antimatter around Islam. Jews agree Hassell matter. Carson same forces. And our operating under Weis saw are seeking to call. We continue to work together we will overcome this moment intolerance. And really make his country English. Grace you know let you have the last words under so much to say and an ounce let's sit on floor. You. First of all every person who is your today watching you thank you thank you for taking the time. Two people who are not Asian American and I wanna say thank you especially because never in my life I saw what was oral race in America. Vice needs such a tremendous. And widespread showing the court and Bob. From people who don't look like me already a must have felt invisible. Aren't higher high as Asian marriage. We have been a visible. And invisible in the budget books and we are. Let ambassador. Galvanizing moment where we have to take advantage at his studio comparable. We have to take on the responsibility. And the obligation to create spaces like this how important conversation used. On even as they're talking about what I'm battered and local leaders. Or they're Asia black eyed matter what's. A winner out of the use my friends and these activities. There show Trent. And years might have been at. Still a bit shorter light and said that we are all eyes and on these stories. On urban and not let groups pitted against other that is not going to solve any I'm here for it'll. I've participated as many of my fellow panelist. On so many zooms so many events we have young people who are finding ways different communities who established and should forge partnerships who worked together sometimes the very first. Subtle change and doing it we cannot do it. So I just really want to say thank you we have a long road ahead of us on but I am very hopeful. And thank you all so much Derrick and Jonathan for your life work and organizations that you so boldly lead to grace and senator Vicki and are working in the halls of congress and Gary Locke whose leadership purist you 100. Tonight console carried out final thoughts. And we need to be proud of our ancestry we need being out of our diversity we need to tell our story when he beat letting people know that we are all Americans. We're not orders were Americans and our ancestors are given their blood sweat and cheers when this country we need end up. United. Arab League and joined forces and and speak out against racism and bigotry and there will be proud we are oh our country and diversity. That's what we need celebrate. So well sent all of you thank you and for those of you there are out watching feel free to reach out to any of the organization's. Netware or hearted discussion or even referred to you and this discussion thank you sound like joining us.

