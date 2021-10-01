Transcript for Storm to bring snow across Texas and Mississippi

Warning you've we have some snow that's moving across the midsection of the country into the southern plains here's what it did yesterday. A cross. Accidents on highways that car being flipped over because about a bad spin out there this storm now is dropping and the Texas in Lubbock. To Amarillo to Abilene your all sing a little bit of snow today and some thunderstorms across parts of the Gulf Coast going to be dangerous travel across lone star state today. North of Los and you'll see some snow accumulating. It's a lot in south of Dallas is worthy of most of the accumulations will courage you will see snow in Dallas but likely not much accumulations accumulations will be. Across the border to Shreveport Monroe and then eventually dying out as it heads towards the Mississippi River valley and it's three to six inches of snow across feel. Part of Texas here and again getting into Shreveport by later on. That's check what's happening Ashley time now for the future local.

