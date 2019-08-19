Storm sends Pittsburgh brewery patrons running for cover

More
Fierce winds and rain swayed trees and tents, forcing patrons at a brewery running inside.
1:04 | 08/19/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Storm sends Pittsburgh brewery patrons running for cover
Okay. Okay. I. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:04","description":"Fierce winds and rain swayed trees and tents, forcing patrons at a brewery running inside.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65057505","title":"Storm sends Pittsburgh brewery patrons running for cover","url":"/US/video/storm-sends-pittsburgh-brewery-patrons-running-cover-65057505"}